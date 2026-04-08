Vidya Wires Reports ₹18,347.43 Million FY26 Sales, Achieves 24.4% Growth With Strong Q4 Performance

Vidya Wires reported consolidated sales of Rs 18,347.43 million for FY26, reflecting a 24.4 percent year-on-year growth, according to its April 8, 2026, filing. |

Anand, Gujarat: Vidya Wires Limited has delivered a strong finish to FY26, driven by improved quarterly performance and capacity expansion through its subsidiary.

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 18,347.43 million for FY26, marking a 24.4 percent increase over Rs 14,742.87 million in FY25. This growth highlights steady demand across its product segments and improved operational execution during the year. The performance reflects a consistent upward trajectory, supported by both volume growth and strategic capacity additions.

Fourth-quarter sales reached Rs 5,979.29 million, compared to Rs 3,796.20 million in the same period last year. This translates into strong year-on-year growth, while also recording a 57.5 percent sequential increase. The sharp rise in quarterly sales indicates a significant ramp-up in production and dispatches toward the end of the financial year.

A key highlight of the quarter was the successful commencement of commercial production at ALCU Industries Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. This milestone represents a major expansion in the company’s manufacturing capabilities and is expected to contribute to future revenue growth. The addition of new capacity likely supported the strong performance seen in Q4.

The company’s growth momentum, supported by increased production capacity and strong quarterly performance, positions it well for continued expansion. With demand for winding and conductivity products remaining stable, Vidya Wires appears set to build on its FY26 performance. The combination of operational scaling and improved sales trends provides a solid foundation for future growth.

The company noted that the reported figures are provisional and subject to review by statutory auditors, indicating that final numbers may see adjustments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.