VIDA, powered by Hero becomes the official Electric Mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants | Hero

VIDA, Powered by Hero, has partnered with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to become their official electric-mobility partner, the company announced through an exchange filing.

As the official electric-mobility partner of the LSG, the VIDA logo will be prominently visible on the player helmets and caps throughout the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Just as helmets provide safety to batters and help them perform fearlessly, VIDA is providing a “Worry Free EV Ecosystem” to customers.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted to partner with Lucknow Super Giants, who impressed everyone in the previous season of the IPL. Similarly, VIDA is also making an impression on customers with its ease of ownership and usership. In line with our brand promise of building a “Worry-free EV ecosystem”, we are ensuring that customers’ transition to EVs is smooth and hassle-free. VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy. We wish LSG a fantastic 2023 IPL season and we will be cheering for them.”

Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports, said, “VIDA is a brand that represents change and progress. As a team that signifies the start of something new, our ideology is aligned with VIDA’s mission of creating a better world for the future. With sustainability at its core, our partnership will surely create large-scale impact both on and off the field.”

The VIDA V1 comes with 2 removable batteries, and best-in-class combination of performance, range and top-speed. It is available in Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi through an Omnichannel presence that includes Experience Centers and pop-up stores.

VIDA has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three initial cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 kms/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.

Customers can use the ‘My VIDA’ mobile App for the end-to-end charging journey. They will be able to locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, reserve a charging slot and navigate to the station from the App.