Vice Media heading towards bankruptcy? Know details here

Vice Media Group, the parent company of media websites Vice and Motherboard, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy. This news comes amid a slew of layoffs and closures in the media industry, including BuzzFeed's announcement that it will shutter its news division.

Vice has received interest from five companies and may consider a sale to avoid bankruptcy. However, if it does file for bankruptcy, debt-holder Fortress Investment Group could end up controlling the company.

The company's potential bankruptcy comes at a challenging time for the media industry, with several other media and technology firms downsizing due to a weak advertising market and a challenging economy. Vice recently cancelled its popular TV program Vice News Tonight and announced a broader restructuring that would result in job cuts across its global news business.

Vice was once valued at $5.7 billion and was part of a group of fast-rising digital media ventures that courted millennial audiences. The company rose to prominence alongside its provocative co-founder, Shane Smith. However, one of its other co-founders, Gavin McInnes, is now better known as the founder of the far-right group Proud Boys, whose leaders are facing seditious conspiracy charges for their actions during the January 6 insurrection in Washington.

