Viacom18's YME unit to strengthen its 2022 multiplatform content strategy

Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment (YME) cluster comprising MTV, MTV Beats, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1 is now set to offer another range of diverse digital collectibles from its iconic brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central. The brand will also launch its maiden short-form video offering Fully Faltoo, with over a dozen new web shows and fully entertaining snackable content, it said in a press statement.

‘KaanPhod’, a brand-new business division will provide emerging musical artistes an opportunity to showcase their talent. Season one of ‘Mic Test’ on KaanPhod, will introduce 10 promising new artists and their original tracks, which will also be made available for viewers on television (MTV, MTV Beats, and Vh1), social and streaming platforms.

The multiplatform cluster promises to surpass its own benchmarks of genre-defining entertainment and legacy shows. India’s biggest and longest-running adventure reality show, MTV Roadies, will embark upon its first-ever international journey in South Africa with a new host, show elements and palpable surprises. Moreover, MTV Hustle 2.0 will continue the quest for India’s next big rap sensation, in the second high-decibel season of the country’s first-ever rap reality show.

With the unique proposition of ‘The Inventor’s Challenge’, Colors Infinity amps-up its content library and brings to light the journey of an idea from paper to a working prototype of the product created by amateur inventors.

Speaking on the clusters’ robust plans for the upcoming year, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "In the coming fiscal we will scale up and revamp each and every legacy property from Roadies to Hustle to Splitsvilla and launch newer formats. We will double down on our growing digital presence and launch a multiplatform short video offering ‘Fully Faltoo’ along with ‘KaanPhod’ - a platform to discover and mount emerging musical talent and original songs.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:28 AM IST