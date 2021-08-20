Viacom18 bags broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A

Advertisement

Viacom18, today, announced that it has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A for the Indian sub-continent region for the next 3 seasons. The latest edition of Italian Serie A will kick off on Saturday, August 21 at 10 PM IST. Matches will be available live across Voot, Viacom18’s TV channels and Jio.

Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Italian Serie A is one of the most exciting and competitive leagues in Europe and we are excited to bring it to our viewers across digital and broadcast platforms.”

The Italian Serie A has been voted as the World’s Best Nation League in 2020 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. Top 4 teams from the league will qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, while the fifth ranked team will qualify for the Europa League group stage. Indian Fans will witness the action unfold live as legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, Paulo Dybala and a galaxy of stars from the Euro 2020 winning Italian squad play in the world’s best football league.

Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD and International Business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Some of the world’s top clubs, coaches and players make the Serie A stand out as one of the best leagues in the football world.”

Viacom18 has entered into a partnership with Infront, whom Italian Serie A has appointed to manage its international media rights for all platforms across Europe, Asia, Oceania, sub-Saharan Africa and Americas (excl. USA).

Amikam Kranz, Vice President Media Sales and Operations, Infront said: “This is the start of what we hope will be a positive relationship between Infront and Viacom18. Serie A already has a significant resonance with Indian football fans and this will help us further grow the audience in the country. ”

A total of 20 teams will be taking part in the Italian Serie A which will start from 10PM, Saturday, 21st August. While 17 teams will be from the previous season, the three new teams promoted from Serie B. Crotone, Benevento and Parma were consigned to the 2021–22 Serie B.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:36 AM IST