VFI Group to launch Simmons Beautyrest mattress brand in India

VFI Group has entered into an exclusive agreement with Dreamwell Ltd. to manufacture and market the Simmons and Beautyrest branded mattresses in the Indian market. The products will be manufactured in VFI Group factories located in Haridwar, Coimbatore and Vadodara.

“We’re pleased to partner with VFI Group, a recognized leader in the Indian mattress market, to bring the Simmons® and Beautyrest® brand to millions of Indian consumers,” said Melanie Huet, Chief Commercial Officer at Serta Simmons Bedding.

VFI Group is a mattress manufacturer and owner of a hybrid mattress brand. "As a pioneer in luxurious mattresses, it is only natural for us to partner with a brand for its excellent range of products," said Nipun Gupta, Director, VFI Group.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:52 PM IST