Vera Clinics to set up over 300 primary smart clinics; invest $15 mn in first phase

Vera Clinics, the Hyderabad-based Vera Smart Healthcare arm, announced today, it has signed a definitive agreement with various medical institutes in the state of Telangana to set up 300 Primary Smart Clinics at these medical institutes across Telangana region, that include smart clinics, mobile units, door to door, smart health transport and multi & super speciality hospitals access, based on the health profiling in and around the radius of 300 kms.

The company under the collaborative model will introduce the latest and leading-edge technology into healthcare – from digitizing the health with AI-powered Virtual Smart healthcare tools, backed by Mobile Wellness Hospital services in these medical institutes.

Vera Smart Healthcare is a B2B healthcare integrated AI, Mobility health system, and collaborates with Indian healthcare companies and Central / State Governments. It has, so far invested around 6 million, between 2020 and 2021 and has also witnessed a growth 424 percent Year-on-Year since the launch of its services in the year 2019, according to a press release.

Dharma Teja Nukarapu, Founder-CEO, Vera Clinics, said “ We aim to ensure that primary healthcare access at figure tips of rural markets through Door-to-Door diagnostics services, around the corner smart clinics, on demand mobile units to the regions that surround these teaching hospitals. All these large hospitals will be backed by our technicall- trained healthcare staff, strategic clinics, mobile healthcare units, proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology and mobile applications.”

Amar B Singh, Angel Investor from New York“We have seen the company grow from its backyard contracts to larger contracts. The strongest elements were always vision and hard work to make the impossible possible.” – . “Returns in the rural market need great performance but these guys always had a solution to move forward”, Ratish Kumar, Investor, India.

Currently, Vera clinics has a capacity of 1000 hospital beds, 200 doctors and 500 nurses across the country.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:21 AM IST