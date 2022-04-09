Vehicles e-commerce platform CARS24 expands operations to Coimbatore

Leading used vehicles e-commerce platform CARS24 expanded its presence in the southern market by foraying into the city.

With the exponential growth in demand for cars in Tamil Nadu, the brand is focused on delivering the best experience to customers and fulfilling their dream of owning a car and it is a step taken to account for the increase in demand for pre-owned cars in the state, a company release said on Saturday.

Strengthening its foothold in the southern region, CARS24 aims to cater to the needs of customers by providing the best quality pre-owned cars and the launch of operations in Coimbatore demonstrates the brand's commitment for the market with TN being a key market for the company, it said.

Additionally, the CARS24 Mega Refurbishment Lab in Chennai will provide access to 140 points checked and meticulously refurbished quality cars to residents of Coimbatore.

''Expansion is a sign of growth, and considering the rising demand in the state of Tamil Nadu. We are extremely delighted to provide our services and fulfill the dreams of many in Tamil Nadu, especially in Coimbatore, of owning a quality car,'' CARS24 CEO India, Kunal Mundra said in the release.

Chennai's pre-owned car market grew seven times in 2021 and we are hoping to see further growth in the coming years from Tamil Nadu, followed by the launch of the Coimbatore market, Mundra said.

''We would like to thank our consumers who have showcased trust in the brand and it will be our constant endeavour to deliver the best services in the pre-owned car market industry,'' he added.

