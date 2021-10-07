Vehicle retail sales drop 5.27% YoY in September due to low output: FADA

India's overall vehicle retail sales on a sequential, as well as year-on-year basis, in September 2021 declined due to lower output caused by a shortage in semiconductor supply and a longer waiting period, accordingtto Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

Sales fell 5.27 per cent during the month under review from September 2020, the data revealed.

Vehicle retail sales declined to 12,96,257 units last month from 13,68,307 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020. On sequential basis, FADA had reported an overall vehicle retail sales figure of 13,84,711 units for August 2021.

Two-wheeler, tractor sales down

Two-wheeler and tractor dispatches also saw a decline in sales for the same month. Two-wheeler sales stood at 9,14,621 units last month, down 11.54 per cent from 10,33,895 units in September 2020, while tractor retail sales declined by 23.85 per cent to 52,896 units last month, as against 69,462 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, last month's overall retail sales figure, when compared to September 2019 (pre-pandemic) period, showed a decline of 13.50 per cent. In September 2019, the overall vehicle retail sales stood at 14,98,585 units.

"The two-wheeler category continues to play spoilsport as the entry level segment is yet to witness healthy growth. This segment's performance is now becoming critical for the overall segment to come back on the path of recovery as dealer inventory has risen to 30-35 days in anticipation of a good festive season," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement.

Segment wise, passenger vehicle retail sales rose 16.32 per cent during the month under review from the level of September 2020. The PV retail sales rose to 233,308 units last month from 200,576 units sold during September 2020.

