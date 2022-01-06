Vehicle registration falls 16% in December: FADA

Vehicle registration were lower over 16% year-on-year (YoY) in December 2021 to 15.59 lakh, as per Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data.

The passenger vehicle retail sales fell 11 per cent last month to 2.45 lakh units.

Commenting on how December 2021 performed, FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said, “The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to change of year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year."

"With semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil-sport, PV sales in spite of huge bookings, in December closed in red. Dealers however saw slight ease in vehicle supply thus giving some hope of improvement," Gulati added.

"CV segment continues to rise with M&HCV outshining LCV’s. The government’s push for infrastructure spending especially Road infrastructure, better freight rates, price hike announcement in Jan and a low base helped the overall segment close in positive double digits," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 04:32 PM IST