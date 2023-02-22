Vedanta wins Award with 38th ranking worldwide for its integrated annual report 2021-22 | File

Vedanta Limited announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded "Platinum Winner Worldwide" for its Integrated Annual Report FY 2021–22 in the $10-billion revenue category of excellence within its industry at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Vision Awards.

The report was also ranked 38 among all entries globally and has been given the additional honor of 'Technical Achievement Award Winner'.

LACP is a highly regarded award for corporation reporting and communications and receives participation from various industries of different sizes. The award this year received one of the largest number of submissions, with close to 1,000 organizations from different countries.

The company was recognized for its narrative, contemporary design, creativity, and message clarity. The company also received a score of 99 out of 100.

Vedanta shares

The shares of Vedanta Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 302.95, down by 1.66 per cent.

