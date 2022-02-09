Vedanta to not undertake any corporate restructure; to continue with existing formation

Vedanta stated that it will not undertake any corporate restructure, including demerger and spin-off, and continue with its existing structure.

This move comes in the wake of Vedanta's board in November last year deciding that the company should undertake a review of the corporate structure and evaluate full range of options and alternatives to unlock value and simplify the corporate structure.

"The board of directors of the company have discussed various important policy matters and made ...decisions. Company has concluded this comprehensive review with inputs from various experts and advisors," it said.

The board of directors concludes that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of businesses. Therefore, the company will not undertake any corporate restructure including demerger/spin off etc and will continue with its existing structure," Vedanta Ltd said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:19 PM IST