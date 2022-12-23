e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVedanta says declared as preferred bidder for Bicholim mineral block in Goa

Vedanta says declared as preferred bidder for Bicholim mineral block in Goa

Goa had earlier invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the state

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Vedanta Ltd. was named the preferred bidder for the Bicholim mineral block in Goa on Friday.

The iron ore mines has resources of 84.92 million tonnes.

"The company has been declared as 'preferred bidder' in respect of e-auction of Block I - Bicholim Mineral Block based on highest final price offer of 63.55 per cent submitted by the company," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

Goa had earlier invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the state.

The grant of mining lease by the Government of Goa in respect of aforesaid mine will be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the tender document, obtaining of necessary approvals from various government departments and execution of necessary agreements in the matter.

