Vedanta Lanjigarh extends support to district health authorities in Covid-19 preparedness

Vedanta Lanjigarh has provided given 60,000 surgical gloves, 25,000 surgical masks in addition to surgical gowns, and 6,000 bottles of sanitizers to the hospital. The hospital authorities and the district administration have appreciated this gesture of the unit and stressed that industries like Vedanta are playing a significant role in the fight against the global pandemic through their CSR contributions.

This is in addition to the company’s numerous initiatives to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees, associate partners and the communities. These include distribution of safety kits comprising masks, soaps and other essentials, disinfection and fumigation of public places, voluntary contribution by over 500 employees for COVID-19 relief and so on. In addition, some of the company’s employees are also voluntarily supporting the needy families whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by social distancing.

Also, the company’s 20-bedded hospital is in a state of preparedness to support the district administration. The hospital continues to serve about 7000 patients per month from the community. A 24x7 telephonic helpline has been set up by Vedanta hospital to address any queries or concerns on COVID-19 from the community. The hospital has also started a Telemedicine Facility, wherein the patients can get connected to the doctors through phone calls or WhatsApp voice calls and get consultation and e-prescription during the lockdown period.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Limited, further highlights: “We are taking all necessary steps to combat this pandemic in and around our areas of operations. Vedanta Lanjigarh is deeply appreciative of the effort being undertaken by the district administration in ensuring preparedness in the face of this global pandemic. The company is doing its bit in this by providing all possible support. We stand with the government and local bodies in this crucial time and are ready to extend every possible support to the local communities.”

Vedanta Lanjigarh’s COVID-19 preparedness efforts have reached over 1 lakh people.Over 1,00,000 washable cloth masks are under preparation through local self-help groups of which 40,000 have been distributed free of cost to the communities in tandem with the district administration.Over 100 self-help group members are being provided free of cost training, sewing machines and raw materials as required, so they have a regular source of income to support their families at this time, when sources of livelihood are scarce.Vedanta’s CSR team, Mobile Health Units, employee volunteers along with aanganwadi workers and health workers are covering over 70 villages to spread awareness on COVID-19 prevention and social-distancing, in addition to distributing masks and soaps.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.