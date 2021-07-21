Vedanta Group spends Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives in FY2021

Vedanta Group on Wednesday said it spent Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives in 2020-21.

In 2019-20, the company had spent Rs 296 crore on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

"Vedanta Group...is focused on its commitment towards communities as it spent Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives in FY2021," the company said in a statement.

Vedanta's CSR spend is 28 per cent or Rs 93 crore more than the stipulated requirement.

The company's CSR expenditure has been spread across the company's core impact areas of education, health, sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment, sports and culture, environment and community development.