Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50

Vedanta's board of directors on Tuesday approved the allotment of its fifth dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share, the company announced through an exchange filing. This dividend is 2050 per cent of the face value of per share.

The record date for the payment of the fifth dividend for financial year 2022-23 has been set on April 07, 2023.

The interim dividend would be paid within the stipulated timeline as prescribed under law, the company said in its exchange filing.

Vedanta share

The shares of Vedanta closed at Rs 275.50, up by 1.01 per cent.