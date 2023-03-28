 Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50

Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50

This dividend is 2050 per cent of the face value of per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50 | File

Vedanta's board of directors on Tuesday approved the allotment of its fifth dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share, the company announced through an exchange filing. This dividend is 2050 per cent of the face value of per share.

The record date for the payment of the fifth dividend for financial year 2022-23 has been set on April 07, 2023.

The interim dividend would be paid within the stipulated timeline as prescribed under law, the company said in its exchange filing.

Vedanta share

The shares of Vedanta closed at Rs 275.50, up by 1.01 per cent.

Read Also
Vedanta reportedly seeking $1 billion loan via Mauritius-based subsidiary
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Almost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths

Almost 18 pharma firms to lose licenses over low-quality drugs, months after cough syrup deaths

Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP

Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP

Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

Tech layoffs: Seattle hit hardest by job cuts, accounts for quarter of all employees fired by...

Tech layoffs: Seattle hit hardest by job cuts, accounts for quarter of all employees fired by...

Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50

Vedanta approves 5th interim dividend of Rs 20.50