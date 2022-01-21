Vedanta Aluminium launches short film series 'People of Metal'

Vedanta Aluminium Business, has launched 'People of Metal', a series of six short films featuring ordinary people from local communities around the companys operations.

Through these videos, Vedanta Aluminium aims to celebrate those who worked hard to transform their own lives and those of many others, with support from the company.

Vedanta's Aluminium smelting and power plant operations are located in remote regions of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The films feature Kirti Chandra Bohidar; Puspanjali Seth; Simanchal Kadraka Kavita and Arjun Naik ; Basanti Kisan and Butra Kansari.

Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd says: "Vedanta strives to enable communities in, around and far beyond the areas where it operates, to become empowered and self-reliant participants in the economic progress of the country. Our 'People of Metal' short film series captures the indomitable spirit of these six individuals, and Vedanta Aluminium is proud to have been an enabler in their journey."

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:40 PM IST