Vardhman Textiles rewards employees with 3,000 shares for exercising stock options

According to an exchage filing, Vardhman Textiles has allotted 3,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 2 per unit, for employees who exercised stock options.
The firm is led by third-generation entrepreneur Suchita Oswal Jain, whose grandfather Rattan Chand Oswal had founded Vardhman Textiles.
