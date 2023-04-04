 Vardhman Textiles rewards employees with 3,000 shares for exercising stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVardhman Textiles rewards employees with 3,000 shares for exercising stock options

Vardhman Textiles rewards employees with 3,000 shares for exercising stock options

The firm is led by third-generation entrepreneur Suchita Oswal Jain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

According to an exchage filing, Vardhman Textiles has allotted 3,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 2 per unit, for employees who exercised stock options.

Read Also
Vardhman Textiles Q3 results: PAT more than doubles to Rs 431.51 cr; income rises to Rs 2,666.8 cr
article-image

The firm is led by third-generation entrepreneur Suchita Oswal Jain, whose grandfather Rattan Chand Oswal had founded Vardhman Textiles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vardhman Textiles rewards employees with 3,000 shares for exercising stock options

Vardhman Textiles rewards employees with 3,000 shares for exercising stock options

Britannia to pay dividend at 7200% rate of interest on equity shares

Britannia to pay dividend at 7200% rate of interest on equity shares

Ashwani Kumar steps down as Suzlon CEO, replaced by predecessor JP Chalasani

Ashwani Kumar steps down as Suzlon CEO, replaced by predecessor JP Chalasani

Elon Musk Instagram users low IQ, as Meta works on Twitter rival

Elon Musk Instagram users low IQ, as Meta works on Twitter rival

Axis Bank CEO advises lenders to watch out for slowdown in India's economic growth

Axis Bank CEO advises lenders to watch out for slowdown in India's economic growth