Business

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Vama Industries to enter hi-tech IOT segment

The end-to-end projects in lOT (Internet of things) business is divided as 40% hardware datacenter, 20% Sensor & Edge gateway Integration and 40% software.
Vama Industries Ltd is planning to expand in lOT (Internet of things) business with the help of SG Technology, which has low latency and (M2M) machine to machine communication.

This lOT business has high growth potential in software and hardware System Integration.

The company has established a offshore delivery center to North American customers for more than 16 years.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
