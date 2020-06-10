Validity of driving license gets extension till September 20, amid COVID-19

If the validity of your driving license, vehicle fitness certificates, registration documents, among others, have ended or is going to end, you do not need to worry as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory extending its validity till September 30. This is the second such extension by the transport ministry.

It is to be noted that the extension is only for those whose documents have expired post February 1. This extension was made keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. The first extension which was issued in March this year is valid until the end of June.

Taking a cue from the rising number of COVID-19 cases and its spread, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (RTH) and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari has directed his ministry to issue an advisory for extension of this period till September 30 for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes.

The ministry of RTH has issued an advisory to all states and UTs to inform them about this advisory.

Earlier, MoRTH issued an advisory on March 30, 2020 to all states and union territories wherein it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown, be extended.