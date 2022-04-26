ValetEZ partners with Lighthouse Mall Management to foster ‘Destination charging’ for EVs

ValetEZ, smart parking and EV charging provider, has recently announced its partnership with Lighthouse Mall management, a mall management firm to roll out its ‘ChargeEZ’ EV charging network.

Under the association, ValetEZ will roll out ChargeEZ across the mall and retail properties managed by Lighthouse in five Indian cities, it said in a press statement.

ChargeEZ is a scalable and cost-effective EV charging solution for 2W and 4W EV owners and 2W & 3W fleet operators for charging electric vehicles. Instead of traveling distances to search for EV charging stations, the technology-backed EV park and charge platform from ValetEZ would bring 'Destination Charging' solutions through EV AC charging points to the electric vehicles that are parked at any of the Lighthouse managed properties, allowing people to shop, enjoy movies or dining with their friends & family while their vehicle gets charged, the statement added.

Speaking on the partnership, Smit Kant Raturi, CEO of ValetEZ, said, "India faces a shortage of reliable EV charging infrastructure. However, with the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country, the scenario is gradually improving. We are excited to partner with Lighthouse. We already have more than 20 charging stations deployed with them in Bangalore and plan to install close to 500 charging stations across five cities over the coming months, covering regular and fast EV AC charging for 2 wheelers, and fast charging for 4 wheelers.”

Lighthouse Mall Management is a mall and retail consulting firm that designs, plans, builds, and manages malls and other retail-centered properties in five Indian cities. Since its inception, the company has successfully managed multiple malls and retail properties and has a superb track record of driving innovations in consumer experience for its visitors, it said.

Sharing his views on the alliance, Neeraj Duggal, MD at Lighthouse Mall Management, said, "The addition of ValetEZ-led EV charging stations across all our properties allows us to continue adding innovative new services that can immensely benefit visitors who are EV owners, further helping us stand apart from our competitors in the market."

ValetEZ was established in 2016 to offer smart parking and mobility solutions to upscale the electric vehicle ecosystem in India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:07 PM IST