Vaibhav Global distributes more than 80 EVs to its employees for eco-commute

Vaibhav Global Limited has purchased 80+ Electric 2-Wheelers and distributed them to its employees free of cost, as a part of their environmental initiatives.

These EVs would be utilised by the employees for their commuting purpose.

"With this investment, we expect to eliminate approximately 5 buses from our fleet, and we plan to reduce further buses in future with the addition of more electric vehicles," the company said.

These EVs would help in reduction of carbon emission value equivalent to 25-28 ton per annum and would aid in our long-term goal to become a Zero-Carbon company.

Commenting on this, Pushpendra Singh, Vice President-Human Resources, Vaibhav Global Limited said, "The investment in EVs are an extension of our ongoing conscious efforts to minimize the carbon footprint and would further aid to integrate environmental and social considerations with our business practices."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:24 PM IST