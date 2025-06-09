Uttar Pradesh To Invest ₹125 Crore For MSME's In Greater Noida; To Boost Employment, Preparatory Work Underway

File Image |

Noida:The Uttar Pradesh government plans to construct a flatted factory project in Greater Noida with an investment of Rs 125 crore for MSMEs to set up units to spur economic growth and create jobs in the state, according to an official statement. Preparatory work for the project, including the master plan and related documentation, is already underway, and construction is scheduled to be completed within two years.

The flatted factory will span an area of over 38,665 square metres, the statement said. A flatted factory is a multi-storey industrial building designed to house several manufacturing units within a single structure.

Each unit functions independently and is used for activities such as production, assembly and storage. This type of facility is especially suited for MSMEs, offering ready-to-use industrial spaces, making it easier to set up businesses in areas where land availability and infrastructure are limited. Flatted factories are equipped with essential infrastructure such as power supply, water, lifts, HVAC systems and fire safety features, enabling efficient operations within a compact footprint.

The project aligns with the state’s strategy to develop as an industrial centre by promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) alongside heavy industries and contribute to achieving the target of a Rs 1 lakh crore economy, the statement said.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has prepared the plan for the flatted factory, which will be located in Sector 28 of Greater Noida in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The facility is also expected to contribute to investment inflow, regional economic activity and employment creation, particularly for youth, the statement said.

Along with the main building, the complex will be developed to meet the future needs of industry in the region. It will include all modern facilities such as internal water supply, electricity, fire safety systems, elevators, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), the statement added.

