 Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States
Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 4th place in the NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index 2024, behind Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, while securing the top spot among landlocked states. This significant jump from 7th overall in 2022 is attributed to Yogi Adityanath government's reforms, including ODOP scheme, export infrastructure upgrades, logistics improvements, and cost reimbursements.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has secured the fourth position in the Export Preparedness Index EPI 2024 ranking released by NITI Aayog on Wednesday. The overall list was topped by Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in the second and third place, respectively. Among landlocked states, Uttar Pradesh has secured the first position.

In the 2022 ranking, Uttar Pradesh ranked seventh overall and second among landlocked states. This major leap in just two years is being considered a direct result of the Yogi Adityanath government's comprehensive reforms in the state's export sector and export-promotion policies, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership has given special emphasis to strengthening export infrastructure in the state, increasing cost competitiveness, promoting the export of diverse products, and easing the business environment. Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme, Common Facility Centers, logistics reforms, road-connectivity and dry ports have proved important in accelerating export readiness.

Facilities such as reimbursement of freight charges, participation in national and international fairs/exhibitions, quality certification, e-commerce onboarding fees, courier and air-freight expenses, and export credit guarantees provided by the government have reduced the cost burden on exporters and made them more competitive in global markets.

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show organized for the past three years, has worked as an important platform for the state's exporters, according to the statement. NITI Aayog prepared the EPI-2024 ranking by evaluating states on the basis of four main pillars: export infrastructure, business ecosystem, policy and good governance and export performance, along with 13 sub-pillars and 70 indicators. The expansion of the export portfolio, entry into new markets, development of a logistics support system, and industry-friendly policies have strengthened UP's position, it added.

In the ranking, first three positions are held by coastal states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, while Uttar Pradesh reaching fourth position despite not having sea coast is being seen as a big success, it said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

