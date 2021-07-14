Uttar Pradesh govt lifts 1 lakh tonne grains under Centre's PMGKAY scheme for free transfer

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted about 1 lakh tonnes of foodgrains from the Centre for free distribution under the fourth phase of PMGKAY scheme.

The Centre is implementing the fourth phase of Pradhan Mantra Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) across the country for the period from July to November 2021.

Under this scheme, free foodgrains are being distributed to 80 crore beneficiaries over and above the quota fixed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In Uttar Pradesh alone, 14.71 crore ration card holders are benefiting from the PMGKAY. The state has the highest allocation in India under the NFSA.

The Union Food Ministry, in a statement, said about 36.80 lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been allocated to Uttar Pradesh under the PMGKAY for distribution through July-November.

Out of which, the state government has lifted so far 1 lakh tonnes under the scheme, it said.