UTI AMC files IPO papers to raise Rs 3,000 crore

UTI AMC has filed its initial papers with markets regulator Sebi for initial public offering (IPO) to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore.

The country's largest asset management company in terms of total AUM, has filed offer document with the regulator for an initial public offer of up to 3,89,87,081 shares, through an offer for sale of up to 1,04,59,949 shares

By State Bank Of India, up to 1,04,59,949 shares by Life Insurance Corporation Of India, up to 1,04,59,949 shares by Bank Of Baroda, up to 3,803,617 shares by Punjab National Bank and up to 3,803,617 shares by T Rowe Price International, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The public offer is expected to raise a little over Rs 3,000 crore, market sources said.The US-based T Rowe Price holds 26% stake in the asset management company.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, CitiBank, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.