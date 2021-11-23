UST to expand workforce; hire 6,000 employees for Bengaluru centre by 2023

UST, a digital transformation solutions company, today announced the expansion of the workforce in its Bengaluru, Karnataka center to over 6000 employees.

The company has also added over 2000 employees since February 2020, the post-pandemic era. In line with the company's accelerated growth strategy, UST Bengaluru center plans to double the number of employees to 12,000 by 2023.

The global technology company is planning to expand its local presence in India to attract the best talent. In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru center will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients.

Headquartered in California, US, and with offices across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST is a rapidly growing company that provides cutting-edge digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head - India, UST, said, “We are quite excited to expand our India operations with one of the company's largest centers in the world at Bengaluru. At UST, we are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru.”

Manu Sivarajan, Center Head UST Bengaluru and General Manager & Head - India, GCC, North East Asia Business Unit, UST, said, “UST's Bengaluru center is our second-largest development center globally, and we are opening over 6,000 new job positions in Bengaluru to meet the surge in demand in the expansion of our business and clients.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:54 PM IST