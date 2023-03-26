 USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUSFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

The inspection was a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and a GMP Audit that concluded with three observations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility | Image: Zydus (Representative)

USFDA conducted an inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Limited's manufacturing facility SEZ-1 at Pharmez, Ahmedabad from March 20 to March 24, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The inspection was a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and a GMP Audit that concluded with three observations.

The company said that there were no data integrity related observations and the company is addressing these observations.

Zydus received final approval from USFDA for Lubiprostone Capsules, the company announced on March 24.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Lubiprostone Capsules
article-image

Zydus Lifesciences shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences on Friday closed at Rs 480.05, down by 0.47 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options

DCB Bank allots shares worth Rs 1,60,000 to employees as stock options

USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

USFDA conducts inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ahmedabad manufacturing facility

PM Modi inaugurates the RuPay NCMC for Bangalore Metro with RBL Bank as issuing bank

PM Modi inaugurates the RuPay NCMC for Bangalore Metro with RBL Bank as issuing bank

How to know your financial health? Read to find out

How to know your financial health? Read to find out

Nirmala Sitharaman urges banks to remain vigilant about interest rate risks

Nirmala Sitharaman urges banks to remain vigilant about interest rate risks