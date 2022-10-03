e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUsers slam Zerodha over glitch preventing them from buying cheap stocks when markets opened low

Users slam Zerodha over glitch preventing them from buying cheap stocks when markets opened low

The app has previously been hit by technical snags in August, and was accused of strategically preventing people from benefiting when stock prices were low.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
The glitch reminded people of another snag that hit the app in August and before that in November. |
Follow us on

As Sensex dropped 150 points to start the day, the first instinct for several investors was to buy more stocks while their prices were low. But while online trading opens doors for seamless trading, it can close the buying window at the wrong time. Zerodha users took to Twitter to call out the platform for a glitch, which barred traders from placing orders for stocks, hitting them on the first trading day of October.

Not a rare occurrence at Zerodha

The online stock trading app was also paralysed by a technical fault in August, when many users accused it of blocking purchases on a volatile day, when users rushed to bag shares while they were cheap. It has been called out over investors losing money due to the snags, and many have questioned basis for Zerodha to charge brokerages after such service. Apart from August’s disruption, prices and trading came to a halt on the app in November last year as well.

Acting up at the wrong time

One user slammed the app for not allowing him to booking a profit on his position by selling at the right time, which is similar to earlier allegations of not allowing people to benefit when markets open at a low.

Another user pointed out how Zerodha has been trending for all the wrong reasons, from glitches to the app crashing completely.

At the same time, one user also commented on the security settings on Zerodha's app.

A profitable app not living up to its name?

It’s notable that Zerodha is one of the rare 18 out of 100 Indian Unicorns that have actually turned profitable, and yet it hasn’t been able to ensure glitch-free service for clients. A large number of young people enter stock trading thanks to the ease of online trading, and disruptions defeat the purpose of this move.

Zerodha’s founder Nikhil Kamath has also been named the richest Indian entrepreneur under the age of 40 by IIFL Hurun, and has launched a portfolio management service for super-rich Indians.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Users slam Zerodha over glitch preventing them from buying cheap stocks when markets opened low

Users slam Zerodha over glitch preventing them from buying cheap stocks when markets opened low

Under pressure from tax burden in India, crypto exchange WazirX reportedly fires 40 per cent of its...

Under pressure from tax burden in India, crypto exchange WazirX reportedly fires 40 per cent of its...

Indians are picking quick loans to travel, while the tourism sector is a long way from pre-pandemic...

Indians are picking quick loans to travel, while the tourism sector is a long way from pre-pandemic...

Know your rights: Development initiatives and schemes for women entrepreneurs

Know your rights: Development initiatives and schemes for women entrepreneurs

Builders ask CM Eknath Shinde for stamp duty reduction to boost real estate sale

Builders ask CM Eknath Shinde for stamp duty reduction to boost real estate sale