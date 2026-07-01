US Treasury Removes Four Indian Firms From Russia-Related Sanctions List

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The United States Department of the Treasury has removed four Indian entities from its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List as part of its latest sanctions update issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The delisted companies include Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited. The decision comes nearly two years after these entities were originally placed under US sanctions.

In 2024, OFAC had imposed restrictions on 21 Indian entities, comprising 19 companies and two individuals, under Executive Order 14024. The order targets individuals and organisations accused of providing financial, technological, material, or other forms of support to the Russian government.

The sanctions were part of Washington’s broader efforts to curb attempts to bypass restrictions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Following the earlier sanctions, the Government of India had engaged with US authorities on the matter. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India remains a “responsible member of the international community” and actively participates in key multilateral export control regimes.

It also highlighted ongoing outreach programmes aimed at ensuring Indian companies comply with export control laws and domestic regulations.

The latest update to the SDN List not only includes the removal of the four Indian entities but also the addition of several individuals and organisations linked to alleged drug trafficking networks in Mexico.

OFAC also released its quarterly report on licensing activities under the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act (TSRA) for the period between January and March 2026.

Among the four Indian firms delisted, Lokesh Machines Limited and Galaxy Bearings Limited are publicly listed companies.

Lokesh Machines has global clientele including major manufacturers such as John Deere and Cummins from the US, as well as Volvo from Sweden and Honda and Suzuki from Japan.

RRG Engineering Technologies, another delisted entity, has connections with India’s aviation sector.

Its chairperson and managing director, GM Ganga Rao, had served as an industry expert on the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2018 task force focused on accelerating unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology development in India.

The delisting marks a significant regulatory relief for the affected companies after nearly two years under US sanctions scrutiny.