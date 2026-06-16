US Trade Representative Greer To Visit India For Key India–US Trade Talks

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit New Delhi on June 23–24 for high-level discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal aimed at advancing negotiations on the proposed India–US trade agreement.

The visit will be short and focused on finalising the framework deal that was discussed during earlier meetings in June.

Both sides are also expected to review broader issues under the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Earlier in June, Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who serves as the chief negotiator for the BTA, had visited India.

During that visit, discussions covered trade in goods, non-tariff barriers, customs cooperation, trade facilitation measures, and economic security alignment.

The India-US trade deal was announced in February but the talks were stalled after the American Supreme Court struck down Trump's steep import taxes as unconstitutional.

According to the government, issues related to the US investigation under Section 301 may come up during Greer’s visit. While this investigation is legally separate from trade talks, it has implications for bilateral commerce.

The Indian side is expected to seek clarity on Washington’s position regarding the probe.

The US Office of the USTR has proposed an additional 12.5% tariff on Indian goods under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US to respond to what it considers unfair trade practices.

However, the tariff is not yet implemented, as public comments are being invited until July 6, followed by hearings on July 7.

Earlier, following a joint India–US statement on an interim trade framework in February, the US removed a 25% penal tariff imposed on India over Russian oil imports.

Both sides had also agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%. However, the US Supreme Court later struck down certain tariff measures imposed under emergency powers.