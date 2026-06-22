US Trade Deal Getting Delayed Due to 50% Tariff Issue, Talks Ongoing: Piyush Goyal

India’s efforts to finalise a long-awaited trade agreement with the United States are taking more time due to tariff-related challenges, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Speaking at a media conclave in New Delhi, Goyal noted that the presence of a 50% tariff on Indian goods has become a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations.

According to the minister, India’s objective in the proposed trade pact is to secure preferential access to the US market, which would help expand exports and improve competitiveness for Indian manufacturers and exporters.

However, unresolved tariff issues are slowing down the finalisation of the agreement.

Goyal did not provide a specific timeline for when the deal might be concluded but indicated that discussions between both sides are continuing.

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He emphasised that India remains engaged in constructive dialogue with the United States to resolve outstanding differences and move towards a mutually beneficial arrangement.

The trade negotiations between India and the US are part of a broader effort to strengthen economic ties between the two countries, particularly in the context of global supply chain realignments and shifting trade policies.

A successful agreement is expected to provide greater market access for Indian goods while also opening up opportunities in areas such as technology, manufacturing and services.

However, the tariff issue remains a major hurdle, as higher duties on Indian exports impact pricing competitiveness in the US market.

India has consistently pushed for fairer trade terms and reduced tariff barriers as part of its broader strategy to expand global trade partnerships.

While progress has been made in several areas, the tariff dispute continues to delay the final agreement.

Despite the slowdown, officials remain optimistic that continued engagement will eventually lead to a comprehensive trade deal that benefits both economies and strengthens bilateral economic relations.