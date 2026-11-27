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Washington's proposed 25% tariff on Indian goods could provide fresh momentum to negotiations over the long-awaited India-US trade agreement, according to global brokerage Jefferies.

As per a report by Business Standard, in its latest equity strategy report released on Wednesday, Jefferies analysts led by Abhinav Sinha highlighted the possibility of a breakthrough following the US Trade Representative's proposed Section 301 tariffs arising from a manufacturing overcapacity investigation.

The proposal provides scope for reducing India's tariff rate to 17% through a reciprocal trade agreement, potentially giving Indian exporters a one to three percentage point advantage over several Asian competitors.

Public hearings are scheduled to begin on Jan 25, 2027, with a final decision expected thereafter.

Jefferies expects pharmaceutical companies to remain unaffected, while chemicals, textiles and capital goods manufacturers could encounter tariffs ranging from 17% to 25%.

Approximately 45% of India's $104 billion exports to the US, including pharmaceuticals, energy and several electronics and automotive component categories, are either outside the existing tariff framework or subject to sector-specific reviews.

An interim agreement was announced in February, while media reports suggest the first tranche could materialise by the end of financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

India's monthly exports to the US have already risen more than 30% to $8.4 billion in FY27. However, textiles, gems and jewellery, and marine products remain particularly vulnerable.

Foreign Investment Flows Recover Despite US Tariff Uncertainty

Goldman Sachs estimates that US reciprocal tariffs accounted for approximately $12 billion of the record $64 billion peak-to-trough foreign portfolio investor (FPI) sell-off between 2024 and 2026.

However, India has attracted $10.8 billion in foreign inflows since mid-October, outperforming other emerging markets. Taiwan and South Korea recorded outflows of $34.6 billion and $10.6 billion, respectively.

Goldman Sachs projects capital inflows of $56 billion in 2027, equivalent to 1.3% of GDP, with potential global bond index inclusion supporting debt investments.

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