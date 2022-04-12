US semiconductor industry association signs MoU with IESA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), trade association representing the US semiconductor industry, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the trade group representing India’s semiconductor and electronics systems design and manufacturing industry, to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities between the two countries in the semiconductor sector.

Headquartered in Washington D.C., SIA represents 99 percent of the US semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-US chip firms, while IESA is the premier Indian trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and promoting Brand India.

Under the MoU, both associations will assist each other as the main counterpart organization on semiconductor-related matters within India and the United States and will co-organize meetings between member companies to promote cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Both organizations will also co-organize joint events (virtual or in-person) to explore potential opportunities for U.S.-India cooperation within the global semiconductor value-chain.

Commenting on the MoU, John Neuffer, President and CEO of SIA, said, “This MoU will help SIA establish and build relationships with key stakeholders and, for our members, gain a better understanding of the market in India.”

Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, commented, “IESA wants to ensure global semiconductor companies are successful in India while also helping local semiconductor startups and service companies build products for domestic and global markets. IESA’s Initiatives around the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, readiness of states and skilling will help SIA members establish and build relationships with key stakeholders, and identify investment opportunities. Further, SIA’s global reach will help IESA members explore opportunities and expand beyond India.”

The MoU is significant in the backdrop of the announcement by The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week to form a 17-member committee to steer India’s semiconductor mission to enable the building of a resilient supply chain, promote investments and ways of financing the semiconductor sector.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:23 PM IST