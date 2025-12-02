 US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As Refiners Shift To Alternatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As Refiners Shift To Alternatives

US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As Refiners Shift To Alternatives

India's imports of Russian oil fell by nearly a third after stringent US sanctions on key Kremlin-linked exporters came into effect on November 21, and analysts expect further declines in December as refiners turned to alternatives to avoid breaching sanctions.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
US sanctions trigger a sharp fall in India’s Russian oil imports, forcing refiners to explore alternative crude sources | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 2: India's imports of Russian oil fell by nearly a third after stringent US sanctions on key Kremlin-linked exporters came into effect on November 21, and analysts expect further declines in December as refiners turned to alternatives to avoid breaching sanctions.

Russia Still Largest Supplier in November

India's crude oil imports from Russia averaged 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in November and accounted for more than 35 per cent of its total crude import mix, according to real-time data analytics company Kpler.

Rush to Buy Ahead of Deadline

FPJ Shorts
Splitsvilla Season 16 First Couple Revealed Already? Netizens Call Spoilers 'Annoying' Ahead Of Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone's Show Premiere
Splitsvilla Season 16 First Couple Revealed Already? Netizens Call Spoilers 'Annoying' Ahead Of Karan Kundrra & Sunny Leone's Show Premiere
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Clean Chit From CBFC; Major Mohit Sharma's Brother Says, 'They Were Very Quick...'
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO

The November imports, which compare with 1.5-1.6 million bpd of Russian oil flow in October, are expected to be a 5-month high, driven by increased imports before the November 21 deadline.

Analysts Explain Pre-Sanction Spike

"Before November 21, imports were closer to 1.9-2.0 million bpd as buyers moved cargoes ahead of the deadline, after which volumes have slowed. It looks like refiners stocked up on crude ahead of the sanctions, planning to process it once the rules were in force," said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst, Refining & Modeling, Kpler.

Post-Sanction Dip Begins

Post that, flows were tracking around 1.27 million bpd, down 570,000 bpd month-on-month. "Based on current loadings and voyage activity, we expect December arrivals to be in the range of 1.0 million bpd," he said. "This aligns with our earlier view that, in the short term, Russian flows could ease toward around 800,000 bpd before stabilising."

India’s Shift Toward Discounted Crude

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, emerged as the biggest buyer of discounted Russian crude after Western countries shunned Moscow following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Oil Share Peaks Before Sanctions Hit

Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern oil, India dramatically increased Russian imports as sanctions and reduced European demand made the barrels available at steep discounts, pushing its share from under 1 per cent to nearly 40 per cent of total crude imports. In November, Russia remained the country's top supplier, accounting for more than a third of all crude oil imported.

US Sanctions Hit Key Exporters

But this could now change after US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil and their majority-owned subsidiaries took effect from November 21, effectively turning crude linked to these firms as a "sanctioned molecule".

Refiners Pause Russian Purchases

The sanctions have resulted in companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd halting imports for now. The only exception is Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, which is majorly dependent on Russian crude after supplies from the rest of the world were effectively cut off following European Union sanctions on it.

Shift to Other Regions Begins

"In the medium term, refiners are already adjusting. We're seeing a shift toward non-designated Russian entities, more use of opaque trading channels, and increased sourcing from the Middle East, West Africa, and the Americas," Ritolia said.

Russia Responds With New Tactics

"On the Russian side, the response has been highly adaptive, involving ship-to-ship transfers near Mumbai, mid-voyage diversions, and more complex logistics to keep barrels moving and increase discounts."

Imports Likely to Continue Indirectly

As long as broader secondary sanctions aren't applied, India is likely to continue importing Russian crude - just through more indirect and less transparent routes, he said.

Nayara Energy Continues Strong Intake

Nayara Energy, running almost entirely on Russian grades, has been a standout, importing roughly 400,000 bpd in November and maintaining refinery runs of 380,000-400,000 bpd, up 20,000-25,000 bpd from October. The company has efficiently managed domestic dispatches and exports to markets including Brazil, Turkey, and Sudan, while sending about a third of clean-product cargoes via ship-to-ship hubs such as Fujairah and Sohar to obscure final destinations, he said.

New Suppliers Enter Market

Emerging suppliers such as Tatneft, RusExport, MorExport, and Alghaf Marine DMCC are enabling refiners to maintain access to discounted barrels while remaining compliant, he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India Pins Hopes On Slow-Moving Framework Trade Deal With The US, Tariff Issue To Swell During Talks...
article-image

Temporary Decline Expected

Overall, while direct Russian imports are expected to dip after November, the decline is seen as temporary, with India's supply chains quickly reorganizing to balance both geopolitical and economic considerations.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As...

US Sanctions Cut India’s Russian Oil Imports By One-Third; December Arrivals May Dip Further As...

Banks Return Over ₹10,000 Crore In Unclaimed Deposits To Families In 3 Years; SBI, ICICI Lead...

Banks Return Over ₹10,000 Crore In Unclaimed Deposits To Families In 3 Years; SBI, ICICI Lead...

UPI Transactions Grow 32% In November As Consumption Remains Robust

UPI Transactions Grow 32% In November As Consumption Remains Robust

Sensex Crashes Nearly 504 Points As Banking Stocks Drag Markets, Know- What Triggered The Sudden...

Sensex Crashes Nearly 504 Points As Banking Stocks Drag Markets, Know- What Triggered The Sudden...

India’s Approach To Tax Transparency Is Rooted In A Larger Belief That Economic Governance Must Be...

India’s Approach To Tax Transparency Is Rooted In A Larger Belief That Economic Governance Must Be...