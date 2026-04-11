US May Extend Waiver To Buy Russian Crude Oil As Energy Markets Remain Volatile

The United States is expected to extend the waiver allowing countries to purchase certain sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products, according to a report by Reuters.

The move would come as the energy market is hovering at heightened levels, and the extension may help stabilise it amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The waiver, which was initially granted in mid-March for a period of 30 days, is set to expire on April 11.

However, the administration of US President Donald Trump is inclined to renew the relief measure to prevent further disruption in global oil supplies.

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The decision comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has significantly impacted energy infrastructure and disrupted supply chains, pushing global crude prices higher.

The waiver allows the sale and purchase of Russian oil cargoes already at sea, helping ease supply constraints in the market.

According to officials cited in the report, extending the waiver could help cool fuel prices and reduce pressure on global economies that are grappling with rising energy costs.

Countries such as India are among those expected to benefit from the extension, as they rely on diversified crude sourcing to manage supply risks.

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However, the move has drawn criticism as well. US lawmakers and Western allies have argued that easing restrictions on Russian oil could undermine broader sanctions aimed at curbing Moscow’s revenues amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Critics have also warned that such measures may weaken the collective stance of Western nations on sanctions enforcement.

Despite the concerns, the US administration appears to be prioritising short-term energy stability over stricter sanctions enforcement, especially as global oil markets remain highly volatile due to geopolitical developments and supply disruptions.

The waiver is part of a broader strategy by Washington to manage the global energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by conflict in key oil-producing regions and restrictions on critical shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.