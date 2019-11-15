US initiates new anti-dumping duty

Washington: The United States has announced the initiation of new anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty investigations to determine whether forged steel fittings from India and South Korea are being dumped in the country and to find if producers in India are receiving unfair subsidies.

These investigations were initiated based on petitions filed by Bonney Forge Corporation and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, the Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The department said dumping margins range from 45.31 to 198.38 per cent for Korea and 52.48 to 293.40 for India.