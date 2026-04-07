US Firms In Riyadh Shift To Work From Home, Iran Deadline At 8 PM Raises Fears Of Gulf Escalation

Major US companies in Riyadh have asked employees to work from home amid rising tensions between the US and Iran. |

Several major US companies, including Microsoft, Apple, and leading American banks, have asked their employees in Riyadh to work from home this week. The move comes as tensions rise sharply between the United States and Iran, creating fears of a possible military escalation in the Gulf region.

🇸🇦 Microsoft, Apple, and major U.S. banks in Riyadh told staff to work from home this week. Iran's deadline is tonight at 8 p.m.



Companies are worried. If Trump strikes, Iran strikes back. And the Gulf is usually first in line.



Saudi Arabia intercepted 7 ballistic missiles just… https://t.co/1lVKzmKy3J pic.twitter.com/5ifnIaUD5U — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 7, 2026

The situation has become more serious as Iran has reportedly set a deadline of 8 PM, increasing concerns about what may happen next. Companies are taking precautionary steps to ensure employee safety, as the risk of conflict appears to be growing.

There is a strong fear that if the United States, under former President Donald Trump’s leadership stance, decides to take military action, Iran could respond quickly. In such a scenario, countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, are likely to be directly affected first.

Recent developments have already raised alarm. Saudi Arabia reportedly intercepted seven ballistic missiles just a day ago. Some debris from these interceptions fell near key energy facilities, which are critical for global oil supply. This has increased worries about potential damage to energy infrastructure if the situation escalates further.

The Gulf region plays a major role in global energy markets, and any disruption could impact oil prices and supply worldwide. Companies operating in the region are closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to reduce risk.

For now, the decision to shift to remote work is seen as a safety measure. Businesses are hoping that tensions will ease and that no major conflict will take place. However, the situation remains uncertain, and many are preparing for different possible outcomes while hoping for peace.