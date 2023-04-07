US FDA conducts inspection at Alkem Laboratories Gujarat factory

US FDA from April 3 to April 6 conducted a GMP and pre-approval inspection at the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The company also said that no Form 483 was issued after the inspection.
Alkem Laboratories share
The shares of Alkem Laboratories Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 3,400, down by 0.26 per cent.
