US Bond Market Suffers Biggest Shock In 19 Years, Here's What Rising Treasury Yields Mean For India & Global Markets

US Treasury buybacks eased bond yields. |

Mumbai: The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond climbed to 5.34 percent, its highest level in 19 years. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Reasons include America’s worsening finances, public debt above USD 40 trillion, heavy government borrowing and uncertainty over interest rates. The US-Israel-Iran war and crude oil above USD 90 a barrel have raised inflation fears.

Treasury Announces Buybacks

The US Treasury will increase buybacks of securities maturing in 10 to 30 years. Each operation will rise from USD 2 billion to at least USD 4 billion between September 9 and November 4, 2026.

The programme may lift total buybacks from USD 69 billion to about USD 83 billion. The Treasury will purchase older, less-traded bonds to improve liquidity and confidence.

However, this does not necessarily reduce America’s debt. The government may issue short-term bills to fund purchases. It is also different from the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing programme.

Markets Get Immediate Relief

After the announcement, the 30-year yield fell nearly 10 basis points to around 5.19 percent, while the 10-year yield eased to about 4.66 percent. The Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent, and the dollar index dropped 0.7 percent.

Still, the relief may be temporary because high debt, deficits, inflation and heavy bond supply remain major concerns.

Impact On Indian Markets

Higher US yields can pull foreign money away from India because investors get returns from safer American bonds. This may pressure Indian shares, weaken the rupee and hurt technology, consumer and internet stocks.

If US yields fall steadily, foreign inflows may return. Banks, NBFCs, real estate, automobiles and infrastructure companies could benefit from better sentiment and lower borrowing costs.

Oil Remains The Biggest Risk

India imports most of its crude oil. If prices stay above USD 90, inflation, the import bill and pressure on the rupee could rise. Aviation, paints, tyres and chemical companies may face higher costs.

Investors should track US yields, crude oil, the dollar index, the rupee and foreign portfolio flows.