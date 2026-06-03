US Ambassador Gor To Meet Commerce Minister Goyal Tomorrow To Discuss Trade Deal

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said he will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday to discuss the proposed India-US trade deal, expressing confidence that negotiators are close to resolving the remaining issues.

"We are on the last 1 percent. Ninety-nine percent of this deal is in place. The last 1 percent we will figure out sooner rather than later," Gor said on Wednesday.

He said the focus was on identifying outcomes that benefit both countries.

"We need to identify win-win situations for both nations," he said, adding that trade negotiations of this scale are inherently complex.

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Trump Praises Modi's Leadership

The ambassador said US President Donald Trump values Washington's relationship with New Delhi and is keen to strengthen bilateral ties.

Recalling a recent conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gor said the US president praised Modi's leadership and experience.

"Trump called PM Modi three weeks back. Trump ended the call with, 'I hope Indians know how lucky they are to have you and the amount of experience and stability you bring to India'," Gor said.

He added that greater economic engagement between the two countries would require a more predictable taxation and regulatory environment.

"As we continue deepening economic engagement, we need predictable taxation and regulatory framework," he said.

Focus on Trade and Strategic Sectors

Gor said India and the United States are also exploring deeper cooperation in strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

His remarks come as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement aimed at expanding market access and strengthening economic ties.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry said India remained engaged with the United States on ongoing Section 301 proceedings related to forced labour issues, even as trade talks continued.

The statement followed a proposal by the Office of the US Trade Representative to impose additional tariffs on imports from 54 economies, including India, under investigations examining whether countries have adequately restricted goods produced using forced labour.

Indian officials have previously indicated that securing relief from potential Section 301 actions and obtaining tariff concessions comparable to or better than those offered to competing economies remain key priorities in the ongoing negotiations.