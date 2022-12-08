e-Paper Get App
Urbanisation going to be the key, says NITI Aayog CEO

"By 2047, 50 per cent of the population will live in urban areas, if you don't have basic services in urban areas, then it is going to be a big challenge," he noted

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer | Image credit: Wikipedia
NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on Thursday said that urbanisation is going to be the key as 50 per cent of India's population will live in urban areas by 2047.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Iyer said many states have done wonderful work in solid waste management.

"Urbanisation is going to be the key. By 2047, 50 per cent of the population will live in urban areas, if you don't have basic services in urban areas, then it is going to be a big challenge," he noted.

He said the circular economy is now also becoming increasingly important.

Replying to a question on issues of cleanliness of India's tourist destinations, Iyer said," If you want to promote tourism in India aggressively, you better have clean places around, you better have better behaviour by tourists and by the locals."

Most beautiful tourist destinations in India are littered.

article-image

