Urban Company partners with Project Baala; to provide eco-friendly sanitary kits to female partners

Urban Company launched a joint initiative with Project Baala to distribute eco-friendly reusable pads among its female partners and raise awareness on menstrual wellness and hygiene. This project aims to ensure every menstruator has access to affordable and sustainable practices, it said in a press statement.

As part of the collaboration, Urban Company distributed Project Baala’s eco-friendly pads for free among its female partner community, starting with Delhi NCR. The feature-rich pads can be reused for up to two years, thereby reducing plastic waste. Further, as part of increasing awareness, Project Baala conducted pan-India virtual workshops to educate and dispel myths and misinformation around menstruation, the statement added.

Nikhil Shanker, VP - Customer Experience and Partner Experience at Urban Company said, “After speaking to the team at Project Baala, we realized there is a huge gap between understanding of menstrual wellness and hygiene and safe sanitary practices. We are happy to have partnered with Project Baala and take a step towards creating sustainable and long-term impact for our female partners.”

Project Baala’s Outreach Head, Khushali Samriya said, “As a menstrual hygiene organisation, the least we aim to do is provide a long-term sustainable solution for their period needs. The combination of holistic menstrual awareness and sustainable product dissemination will fill up all knowledge gaps on menstrual health as well as provide tips on hygiene management, with a gradual non-subscription to myths. This is a very special collaboration for us!”

While the pilot phase focused on Delhi NCR for the distribution of sanitary kits, awareness workshops were conducted for all female partners across India.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:44 AM IST