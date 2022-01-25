Urban Company, Max Healthcare to launch free health workshops for all service partners

Urban Company-tech-enabled home services marketplace, has announced a year-long collaboration with Max Healthcare to build awareness on critical health issues and illnesses for the partners. As part of the collaboration, doctors from Max Hospitals will conduct monthly health talks and bi-yearly eye check-ups for Urban Company partners across North and West India.

The awareness workshops will be conducted virtually for service partners in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. The sessions are designed to cover various topics, including awareness around cervical health, thyroid, heart health, women’s health, alcoholism and its repercussions, mental health and stress management, arthritis prevention, breast cancer, diabetes, AIDS etc., according to a press statement.

Nikhil Shanker, VP - Customer Experience and Partner Experience at Urban Company said, “These sessions will help us to continue building a strong partner community who are empowered and enabled with knowledge about their health and bridge the gap between our partners and access to medical advice. This partnership comes with additional benefits of discounts at Max Healthcare facilities for all our partners, should they face any health issues.”

“It is a good initiative by Urban Company for its partners. Awareness is the key to an overall wellbeing as well as early disease diagnosis and management. We look forward to an interactive session with their partners,” added a Max Healthcare spokesperson.

The first session on Cervical Health Awareness was held on January 24, where Dr Seema Jain, Director of the Obstetric and Gynaecology department held a talk for more than 300 partners from across the country.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:12 PM IST