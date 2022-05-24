Urban Company announces partnership with ACKO Insurance

Urban Company, tech-enabled home services marketplace, today announced that it is introducing a health insurance plan for its service partners in India. The company has tied up with ACKO Insurance to craft this insurance cover.

Key details

Under the newly launched health insurance policy, all UC Plus service partners will get an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh.

The policy will also provide family medical insurance for spouse and two children and up to 12 free medical consultations per year. This is in addition to the existing Group Life and Accidental Insurance cover.

Service partners without UC Plus subscription will benefit from a health insurance cover of INR 1 lac, with up to 12 free medical consultations per year for self, along with the existing benefits of the Group Life and Accidental Insurance cover.

Commenting on the initiative, Varun Khaitan, COO & Co-Founder Urban Company, said, “Health insurance provides a shield against unexpected medical expenses that can throw individuals and families in dire financial situation. To protect our service partners from such a scenario, we are introducing a specially designed health insurance plan.”

Brijesh Unithan, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, ACKO Insurance said, “Health Insurance has become a critical aspect in financial planning, and kudos to Urban Company for planning this on behalf of their service professionals".

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:15 AM IST