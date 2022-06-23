e-Paper Get App

Urban co-op banks need to focus on symmetric development, says Amit Shah

Adopt modern banking methods, says Cooperation Minister

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said urban cooperative banks need to focus on symmetric development and adopt modern banking methods to stay in competition.

He emphasised on the reforms in urban cooperative banks and asked them to make structural changes, computerise accounting processes and infuse young talent in the sector.

Presently, the role of urban cooperative banks is negligible in the total banking sector in terms of deposit and advance payment, he added.

"There are 1,534 urban cooperative banks, 54 scheduled urban cooperative banks... but the development is uneven. We need symmetric development of urban cooperative banks," Shah said at an event here.

The symmetric development of cooperative banks will help sustain competition in future, he said.

The minister also felicitated several urban cooperative banks which have completed 100 years of operation.

Minister of state for cooperation B L Verma, National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) President Jyotindra Mehta and Cooperation Secretary Gyanesh Kumar were present at the event.

Read Also
Assam floods: 11 more dead, 47 lakh affected; Amit Shah to send Central team
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessUrban co-op banks need to focus on symmetric development, says Amit Shah

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Mumbai: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Football great Diego Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Football great Diego Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Truck carrying charcoal catches fire on highway, traffic disrupted

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Truck carrying charcoal catches fire on highway, traffic disrupted

Mass surveillance: Centre files affidavit on PIL filed against central agencies on privacy concerns

Mass surveillance: Centre files affidavit on PIL filed against central agencies on privacy concerns

PM Modi meets NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, says 'her vision for India’s...

PM Modi meets NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, says 'her vision for India’s...