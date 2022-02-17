Upstox onboards three senior executives to strengthen its leadership team

Upstox, investment platforms, today announced the addition of three senior executives to its leadership team. The company has appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President - Finance and Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President - New Initiatives. With this hiring, Upstox aims to extend operations, as well as move closer to its broader goal of encouraging more equity participation in India.

Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Upstox said, “I'm confident that with them onboard, we will succeed in our endeavor to take Upstox's products and services to the next level and fulfill our drive of encouraging equity participation across the nation.”

Harish Narayanan, Chief Growth Officer at Upstox, will be responsible for driving full funnel business growth, marketing, operational excellence, and strategic collaborations.

Jayant Chauhan, joining as Senior Vice President - Finance at Upstox, will be overseeing growth and profitability while delivering measurable improvements across multiple performance metrics.

Saurabh Agrawal, Vice President - New Initiatives, will lead the company strategy and new initiatives.

The current customer base of Upstox is over 9 million. The company has recently revamped its platform, which includes a number of new features and an intuitive design that promises to make investing simple, stable, seamless and secure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:47 PM IST