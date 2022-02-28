Upscalio acquires consumer brands Gizga, Tizum, AirCase, and HomePuff

Upscalio, a roll-up e-commerce company that invests in and grows online-first brands, has picked up a stake in Gizga, Tizum, Aircase, and HomePuff brands. The brands are category leaders and operate in the next-gen Computer, PC and Phone accessories, Laptop Bags, and Kitchenware segment respectively, it said in a press statement.

These brands have a significant market share in their respective verticals and hold a unique stance as category leaders on Amazon with positive reviews, ratings and recall, it said. Established by Dinesh Vardhan, Vikram Vardhan and Amit Hingarh over 7 years ago, the brands are bolstered with a scrupulous procurement system which have contributed to their steady growth, the statement added.

Upscalio envisions scaling these brands into Rs 200 cr annual revenues in the next two years. To achieve its ambitious goals, the company will focus on expanding the brands’ geographical footprint while also ramping up new product development.

UpScalio will also plan an eventual B2B foray to unlock new growth avenues for all three brands.

Saaim Khan, Co-Founder and COO, UpScalio said, “Laptops and mobile devices are becoming intrinsic to every household, especially in the work-from-home era. Along with kitchenware, their utility is extremely high and the category is poised to be disrupted by the technologically-superior and aggressive growth-minded brand. We look forward to helping these brands achieve Scale new heights by leveraging our core capabilities around Brand building, Marketing , NPD and Supply Chain optimization."

Dinesh Vardhan said, “Upscalio has created a strategic roadmap for Gizga, Tizum, AirCase and HomePuff. We are excited to see a greater section of customers enjoy and appreciate our efforts in building a category defining house of brands. The brands are in the right hands as they enter their next phase of hypergrowth, and we are confident that UpScalio will bolster the market position of these brands .”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:18 PM IST