UP's biggest industrial hub connecting Dadri and Ghaziabad to be built on 87 Noida villages

The Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) will be built on the land of 87 villages of Noida, which are spread over 20,000 hectares. Noida in Uttar Pradesh is considered as the biggest upcoming industrial hub, necessitating that new land be prepared for industrial units by connecting Dadri and Ghaziabad.

According to the new plan, industrial activities will take place in 41 per cent of the 20,000 hectare area. The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) was responsible for preparing the 2041 master plan of DNGIR. But given the technical glitches, another agency will take over and complete this master plan.

As soon as the final draft of DNGIR is completed, the areas of 87 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr will be landpooled. In the notification for 80 villages from the government, 60 villages are in Bulandshahr and 20 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. When the SPA started the survey to prepare the master plan, it was found that 5 villages were far away and 12 villages were close and can also be included. Thus, seven more villages were added.

Noida is developed on 19,600 hectares of land which was acquired under the urgency clause. Thus, till now land-related matters are being settled here. In order to prevent this problem in DNGIR, landpool will be done from the farmers of the concerned region.