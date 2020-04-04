UPL contributes Rs. 75 crore to PM-CARES Fund

The company has also continuously providing large numbers of Personal Purchase Equipment (PPE) units to help with the safety of India’s frontline heroes in Healthcare and Sanitisation who are relentlessly fighting the battle against Novel Coronavirus.

It has also kept on standby, the premises of its educational institutions such as Gyan Dham School and Sandra Shroff Rofel College of Nursing, both at Vapi in Gujarat, with necessary arrangements to operate as Quarantine Centres as and when required.

Jai Shroff, CEO- UPL Ltd said, “These are very challenging times for the entire mankind, and we find ourselves dutybound to serve the nation and assist with our resources and expertise in this critical fight. As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to support the Govt. of India and various State Governments in every possible manner.”

UPL is additionally supplementing the Central and State Governments efforts by engaging 200 modern mechanical spraying machines (falcons) and 225 staff members to contain the spread of Corona Virus. The company teams are assisting local administrations by providing services of disinfectant spraying at various public and private spaces such as hospitals, streets, police stations, railway stations, municipal corporations etc.

Tushar Trivedi, Head, AFS, UPL said, “We recognise that Keeping public spaces disinfected is one of the most important aspect in checking the spread of Corona Virus. Upon call from the authorities, we quickly aligned our resources and deputed our mechanised spraying vehicles to disinfect public spaces with Sodium Hypochloride provid19ed by the government.

The company has till date sprayed 11.5 lacs litre of disinfectant solution in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and is working to extend the exercise to other states as identified by the government.

UPL also quickly mobilised its operational capabilities to manufacture hand sanitizers produced as per WHO Guidelines for distribution to Police and Municipal Corporations. These hand sanitizers are being given to the front level personnel working to control the spread of Corona Virus.